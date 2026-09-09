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[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – John Lombardo of 10,000 Maniacs – August 21, 2026

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John Lombardo of 10,000 and John & Mary talks 45 years of the maniacs with AOF host Anthony Merchant

www.maniacs.com
www.instagram.com/10000maniacs


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