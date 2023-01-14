[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Matt Maloof

Matt Maloof and Matt Downey kick off the first Arts on Fire LIVE by performing songs from Maloof’s latest album “How’m I Doin?” and many more

www.mattmaloof.com

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The program was not only broadcast live, but also replayed during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2023 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.