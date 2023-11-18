WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – The Assembly

By

Arts on Fire LIVE continues for the final performance of 2023 with an amazing performance from The Assembly along with interviews with AOF host Anthony Merchant

ABOUT AOF LIVE:
Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2023 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.

www.theassemblychq.com/


