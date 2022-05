WRFA’s Anthony Merchant went to the Roger Tory Peterson Institute to see and discuss the new Art of the Field Guide exhibit with RTPI’s Maria Ferguson and David Niles. The group talked about the artwork on display, what goes into putting together an exhibit, all the summer events coming to RTPI and more

The Art of the Field Guide exhibit is up from now until July, 17 2022

rtpi.org/exhibitions/art-of-the-field-guide/

rtpi.org/

