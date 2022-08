RTPI’s Maria Ferguson and George Harper speak with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant about the institutes new art exhibition called Art that Matters to the Planet, the on going Art After 5 series, how the Roger Tory Peterson Institute plans to celebrate Roger Tory Peterson’s 114th birthday this summer and much more

