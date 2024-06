Mike Brunacini once again joined AOF host Anthony Merchant to talk all about his new album Dying Leaves & Naked Trees, his side project Aftergloom, finding new life for old ideas, the process of writing a Mike Brunacini song and much more

linktr.ee/MikeBrunacini

www.kickstarter.com/projects/mikebr…-trees-on-vinyl

mikebrunacini.wixsite.com/mikebrunacini

mikebrunacini.bandcamp.com/