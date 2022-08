Miki Girts of the Whirly Bird Music & Arts Festival joins Anthony Merchant in the WRFA studios to discuss the 2022 Whirlybird Fest, the origins of the festival and Miki’s love for music, artists to expect on this years lineup, future goals for Whirlybird and much more

whirlybirdfest.com

www.instagram.com/whirlybirdfest

www.facebook.com/whirlybirdfest

