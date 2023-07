Becca Darling and Mike Baum of Charleston band Olive Dares the Darkness talked with WRFAs Anthony Merchant about the bands roots in Chautauqua, working on new music and the bands upcoming tour including a stop in Jamestown July 15th

darethedarkness.com/

www.instagram.com/olivedaresthedarkness/

www.facebook.com/olivedaresthedarkness/

twitter.com/olivedaresthed1

