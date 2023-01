Fredonia, NY based artist Thomas Annear joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to discuss his artwork, the yearly Chautauqua-Lake Erie Art Trail, the landscapes of Western New York, painting in National Parks, the importance of sunrises/sunsets for artists and much more

www.thomasannear.com

www.instagram.com/thomasannearart

www.facebook.com/ThomasAnnearArt

