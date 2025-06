R3LL0 stopped by the WRFA studios to talk about his song 757 Kid hitting 2,000 plays on SoundCloud, how he got his start, his upcoming live debut in Pittsburgh and much more with AOF host Anthony Merchant

on.soundcloud.com/spdASsAUq3klqFKyaD

www.instagram.com/__r3ll0__

