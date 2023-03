Reverend Luke Fodor of St. Lukes Episcopal Church along with Irish musician, poet and storyteller Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin talk with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant all about the upcoming Welcoming the Wisdom of St. Patrick event going on at St. Lukes on March 15th

stlukesjamestown.org

www.owenandmoley.com

