WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Robb Jones of 3rd Street Garage

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Robb Jones of 3rd Street Garage

By Leave a Comment

3rd Street Garage host Robb Jones joined Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant to discuss 500 episode and 19 years of the program on the WRFA airwaves!

www.facebook.com/3rdStreetGarageRockRadio

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.