[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Songwriting, kickstarting and performing with Mike Brunacini – April 15, 2022

WRFA’s Anthony Merchant was joined in studio by Jamestown musician Mike Brunacini. The two chatted about Mike’s upcoming album “Summer’s End”, the way Mike writes songs, knowing what your talents are, why it will be great to have the new album on vinyl and so much more.

https://mikebrunacini.wixsite.com/mikebrunacini

https://mikebrunacini.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/mikebrunacini

https://www.instagram.com/mikebrunacini/

https://www.facebook.com/mikebrunacini