[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – STCLVR June 10, 2023 By WRFA Radio Gorg Mor (STCLVR) stopped by WRFA to talk to Anthony Merchant about an upcoming show at Jamestown Skate Products, writing new music, performing in Brooklyn and Ithaca, releasing music on vinyl and much more stclvr.bandcamp.com linktr.ee/STCLVR
