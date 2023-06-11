WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – STCLVR

Gorg Mor (STCLVR) stopped by WRFA to talk to Anthony Merchant about an upcoming show at Jamestown Skate Products, writing new music, performing in Brooklyn and Ithaca, releasing music on vinyl and much more

stclvr.bandcamp.com
linktr.ee/STCLVR

