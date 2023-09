Chautauqua County artist Thomas Annear joined Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant in the Allegheny National Forest to chat about the Labor Day Art Trail Hub Crawl, painting sunsets during the Canadian wildfires, the beauty of the Chautauqua region, upcoming classes and exhibits from Thomas and more

www.thomasannear.com/

nsaachautauqua.org/art-trail.html

www.instagram.com/thomasannearart/

