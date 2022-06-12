WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Tina Toole discusses the PA/NY section of the North Country Trail – June 10, 2022

Tina Toole of the Pennsylvania section of the 4,800 mile, eight state long North Country Trail talks with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant about the amazing parts of the NCT that run through PA’s Allegheny National Forest and NY’s Allegany State Park. They also get into this years NCT100, NCTPA50 and FLT60, finding your love for nature, why the trail is perfect for every level hiker, how people can volunteer and help out on the North Country Trail and more.

