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[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Tj Buck – October 02, 2026

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Tj Buck is back on the show to talk all about his new novels Kingdom of Dirt and Show Me the Devil as well as what he has been personally reading and listening to

www.instagram.com/tjbuck1963


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