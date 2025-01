Local author Trenton Lutes returns to AOF to talk about his latest book Raevin’s Hope: Book Three of The Terra-Healers with host Anthony Merhcnat

toastedwafflestudios.wixsite.com/trentonlutes

www.facebook.com/toastedwafflestudios

goodneighborbooks.com/book/9798344324395

