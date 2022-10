Will Russell and Ellen Paquette of the band Sixpence join WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss the bands debut album Songs of Sixpence, their musical beginnings and how they began working together, Ellen’s artwork endeavors outside of the band and much more

https://www.facebook.com/SongsofSixpence21

https://www.facebook.com/ellenpaquetteartandmusic

http://www.ellenpaquette.com/

