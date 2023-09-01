WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2023 Labor Day Fest – August 31, 2023

We talk with Collaborative Children’s Solution‘s owner Pat Smeraldo about the 42nd Annual Labor Day Festival set for Sunday, September 3 at Bergman Park in Jamestown.


