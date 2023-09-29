WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2024 Chautauqua County Budget Address – September 28, 2023

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel presents his proposed 2024 County Budget to the Chautauqua County Legislature on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel delivers proposed 2024 Budget address (September 27, 2023)


