[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2026 Proposed Executive Budget Presentation – October 2, 2025

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel presented his proposed 2026 Executive Budget to the Chautauqua County Legislature on September 24, 2025. We bring you that presentation here.
