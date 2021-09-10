[LISTEN] Community Matters – Amy Rohler – September 9, 2021 September 10, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County kicked off its annual campaign September 9th. We’ll hear more from Executive Director Amy Rohler on the organization’s goals for this year. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
