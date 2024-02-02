WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – February 1, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Andy Goodell – February 1, 2024

By Leave a Comment

State Assemblyman Andy Goodell gives his thoughts on the proposed 2025 NYS Budget and his goals for this legislative session.

Andy Goodell

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.