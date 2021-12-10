WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Brian Durniok – December 9, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with UPMC Chautauqua President Brian Durniok about the hospital being required to restrict elective surgeries due to COVID-19 related capacity issues.

