[LISTEN] Community Matters – Brian Durniok – December 9, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with UPMC Chautauqua President Brian Durniok about the hospital being required to restrict elective surgeries due to COVID-19 related capacity issues.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with UPMC Chautauqua President Brian Durniok about the hospital being required to restrict elective surgeries due to COVID-19 related capacity issues.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply