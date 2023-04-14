[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Lake Boat User Fee Informational Meeting – April 13, 2023

This week’s Community Matters features the informational meeting hosted by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel on whether to pursue implementing a boat fee for users of Chautauqua Lake.
