[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Lake Boat User Fee Informational Meeting – April 13, 2023

This week’s Community Matters features the informational meeting hosted by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel on whether to pursue implementing a boat fee for users of Chautauqua Lake.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel at Boat User Fee meeting (April 12, 2023)


