[LISTEN] Community Matters – Christine Schuyler – September 5, 2024

A Remote Area Medical clinic will be held at Jamestown Community College on Saturday, September 14 through Sunday, September 15. Co-Sponsor Christine Schuyler provides details on how it will work.


