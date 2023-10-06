WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive Wendel Issues Emergency Order #2 – October 5, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive Wendel Issues Emergency Order #2 – October 5, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announces a new emergency order regarding New York City sending homeless people upstate.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announces Emergency Order #2 (September 29, 2023)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.