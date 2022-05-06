[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – May 5, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker about the 2022-23 School Budget that’s up for a vote on May 17th as well as other items on the ballot.
