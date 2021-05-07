[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley discussed the 2021-22 Jamestown School Budget that’s up for a vote on May 18th with School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker Kevin Whitaker Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
