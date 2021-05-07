WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – May 6, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – May 6, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley discussed the 2021-22 Jamestown School Budget that’s up for a vote on May 18th with School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker

Kevin Whitaker


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.