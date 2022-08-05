[LISTEN] Community Matters – Eddie Sundquist – August 4, 2022

We discussed housing issues with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist as well as upcoming projects including the updating of the city’s zoning code and comprehensive plan.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
We discussed housing issues with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist as well as upcoming projects including the updating of the city’s zoning code and comprehensive plan.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply