[LISTEN] Community Matters – Eddie Sundquist – October 7, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about changes made to the city’s draft master plan for how to spend over $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds and more.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks with Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist about changes made to the city’s draft master plan for how to spend over $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds and more.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply