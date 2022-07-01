[LISTEN] Community Matters – George Borrello – June 30, 2022

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the last state legislative session, gun control, and the extraordinary legislative session scheduled for June 30, 2022.
