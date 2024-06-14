[LISTEN] Community Matters – James Prendergast Library – June 13, 2024 June 14, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment The James Prendergast Library is getting ready for this Third Annual Block Party and Summer Reading program. Assistant Library Manager Jennifer Champ tells us more. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply