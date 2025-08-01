Sen. Gillibrand Calls For Passage Of Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for the passage of the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act.

The Act would support research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. Gillibrand is also fighting to secure over $200 million for research and programs that address Lyme disease, protecting families, communities, and service members across New York.

She said in a virtual press event, “Tick-borne illnesses are a growing threat in New York and across the country, and we must do more to ensure that all Americans are protected. The Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act would help develop better treatments and preventative measures for the thousands of New Yorkers who suffer from tick-borne illnesses and for those who live in high-risk areas. Funding research and programs that address these diseases will also increase our ability to combat them. New Yorkers deserve the freedom to spend time outdoors without worrying about tick-borne illnesses, and I’m committed to getting this crucial legislation across the finish line.”

Tick-borne illnesses pose a growing threat to public health, and New York reports the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the country. Reported cases of Lyme disease in New York have skyrocketed in recent years, from about 2,200 in 2020 to over 22,000 in 2023.

Specifically, the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act would:

Require HHS to continue implementing and updating its National Public Health Strategy to Prevent and Control Vector-Borne Diseases in People; Reauthorize Regional Centers for Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases for five years; and Reauthorize Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grants to state health departments to improve data collection and analysis, support early detection and diagnosis, improve treatment, and raise awareness.

In addition to the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act, Gillibrand has requested over $200 million in appropriations to support research and programs that address Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. These funding requests include: