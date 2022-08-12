WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown 2021 Audit Presentation – August 11, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown 2021 Audit Presentation – August 11, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Drescher & Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presented the results of the audit of the City of Jamestown‘s 2021 finances to Jamestown City Council on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Drescher & Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presents 2021 Audit results to Jamestown City Council (August 8, 2022)


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.