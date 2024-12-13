WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – December 12, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – December 12, 2024

By Leave a Comment

We learn more about a $29.9 million grant received by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to build and operate an open access fiber network.

BPU


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.