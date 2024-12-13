[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – December 12, 2024

We learn more about a $29.9 million grant received by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to build and operate an open access fiber network.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
We learn more about a $29.9 million grant received by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to build and operate an open access fiber network.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply