WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Juneteenth – June 17, 2026

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Juneteenth – June 17, 2026

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Juneteenth organizer and City Council President Regina Brackman shares all the activities taking place for the 2026 Juneteenth celebration.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.