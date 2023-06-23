WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Municipal Band – June 22, 2023

The Jamestown Municipal Band kicks off its Summer Bandshell Concert Series on Wednesday, June 28 at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park. Municipal Band Director Rick Lundquist tells us more.

Jamestown Municipal Band


