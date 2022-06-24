WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Municipal Band – June 23, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Municipal Band – June 23, 2022

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Municipal Band kicks off their summer concert series in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. We spoke with Band Director Rick Lundquist about the season.

Jamestown Municipal Band


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.