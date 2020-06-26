[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Resident Doug Champ Discusses City Government

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Jamestown resident and frequent city council meeting attendee Doug Champ, who shares his thoughts and concerns about several issues involving city government.

City resident Doug Champ during the Nov. 19 public hearing on the 2019 Jamestown City Budget.


