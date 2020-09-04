WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown School Superintendent Kevin Whitaker: September 2020

Jamestown Public Schools superintendent Kevin Whitaker gives an update on the district’s preparation and planning for reopening for the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Whitaker

 


