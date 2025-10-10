WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – October 9, 2025

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – October 9, 2025

By Leave a Comment

The day before the 2026 budget presentation, we sat down with Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund to talk about her proposed spending plan and other issues.

Kim Ecklund


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.