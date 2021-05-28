WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Meg Rossman – May 27, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Meg Rossman – May 27, 2021

By Leave a Comment

Memorial Day weekend is a kind of unofficial kick off to summer. WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with American Red CrossMeg Rossman who gives us some tips to help make this summer a safe one.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.