[LISTEN] Community Matters – Meghan Murray – October 21, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Jamestown High School Marching Band Director Meghan Murray about the ensemble’s upcoming trip to Syracuse on Halloween for the annual state championship.


