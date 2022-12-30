WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – December 29, 2022

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – December 29, 2022

By Leave a Comment

Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy held a ceremonial swearing in event at Pine Valley Central School on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Here are his remarks.

Chautauqua County Court Judge Dave Foley leads a ceremonial oath of office for 23rd Congressional District Congressman-Elect Nick Langworthy. Langworthy’s daughter, Madeline, holds the Bible for the oath.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.