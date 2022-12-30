[LISTEN] Community Matters – Nick Langworthy – December 29, 2022

Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy held a ceremonial swearing in event at Pine Valley Central School on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Here are his remarks.
More Posts for Show: Community Matters
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Congressman-elect Nick Langworthy held a ceremonial swearing in event at Pine Valley Central School on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Here are his remarks.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply