[LISTEN] Community Matters – Organizers Discuss Upcoming National Coming Out Day Event

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Julia Ciesla-Hanley from Jamestown Pride and Noah Goodling from the Fenton History Center about an online event to celebrate “National Coming Out Day” on Sunday, October 11th.

The event will feature local members of the LGBTQIA+ community sharing their stories about themselves with a moderator that will be live-streamed in a Zoom webinar, courtesy of the Robert H. Jackson Center. The stories shared will be added to an exhibit the Fenton History Center is compiling on the history about Chautauqua County’s LGBTQIA+ community.