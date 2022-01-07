[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – December 30, 2021 January 7, 2022 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley reflected on 2021 with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel as well as talked about what’s next in 2022. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply