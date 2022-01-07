WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – December 30, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – December 30, 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley reflected on 2021 with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel as well as talked about what’s next in 2022.

PJ Wendel


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.