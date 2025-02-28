[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment We talk with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about the Corrections Officers’ strike, concerns about Federal Funding, and his announcement that he’s running for a second full term. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
