WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 24, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 24, 2021

By Leave a Comment

The State of Emergency in New York State for COVID-19 ended June 24, 2021. We talk with County Executive PJ Wendel about that as well as concerns about solar and wind power; and more.

PJ Wendel


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.