[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 24, 2021 June 25, 2021 By WRFA The State of Emergency in New York State for COVID-19 ended June 24, 2021. We talk with County Executive PJ Wendel about that as well as concerns about solar and wind power; and more. PJ Wendel
